45-day extension; security track and more talks: Inside Israel, Lebanon peace negotiations in Washington

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension to the ceasefire as they concluded their peace negotiations in Washington on Friday.

An explosion of what appears to be white phosphorus fired by the IDF on the Lebanese side of the Israel-Lebanon border as seen from the Israeli side of the border, (REUTERS)

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In an announcement made by US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the talks between Israel and Lebanon were "highly productive."

The US official added that Washington will host another round of talks in June.

"On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress. The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June 2 and June 3," wrote Pigott.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that, in addition to fresh talks in June, the Pentagon will launch a security track with military delegations from both Israel and Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that, in addition to fresh talks in June, the Pentagon will launch a security track with military delegations from both Israel and Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," the state department spokesperson added further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," the state department spokesperson added further. {{/usCountry}}

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The Lebanese delegation has welcomed the outcome and stated that the extension of the truce paves the way for "lasting stability".

"The Lebanese delegation welcomes today's outcome," it said, in a statement shared by the Lebanese presidency.

"The extension of the ceasefire and the establishment of a US-facilitated security track provide critical breathing space for our citizens, reinforce state institutions, and advance a political pathway toward lasting stability," the statement added further.

Meanwhile, the Israeli ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, said the talks with Lebanon were "frank and constructive."

"There will be ups and downs, but the potential for success is great. What will be paramount throughout negotiations is the security of our citizens and our soldiers," the envoy wrote on X.

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The ceasefire extension between Israel and Lebanon comes amid ongoing strikes and cross-border attacks between both the nations. In recent days, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah stated it targeted Israeli troops in the northern region of the country.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon continue, which have killed at least 2,951 people since March 2, and injured 8,988 others. Israel's onslaught on Lebanon has also displaced around 1.6 million people, said the Lebanese ministry of health.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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