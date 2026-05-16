45-day extension; security track and more talks: Inside Israel, Lebanon peace negotiations in Washington
The US official added that Washington will host another round of talks in June.
Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension to the ceasefire as they concluded their peace negotiations in Washington on Friday.
In an announcement made by US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the talks between Israel and Lebanon were "highly productive."
The US official added that Washington will host another round of talks in June.
"On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress. The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June 2 and June 3," wrote Pigott.
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He added that, in addition to fresh talks in June, the Pentagon will launch a security track with military delegations from both Israel and Lebanon.{{/usCountry}}
He added that, in addition to fresh talks in June, the Pentagon will launch a security track with military delegations from both Israel and Lebanon.{{/usCountry}}
"We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," the state department spokesperson added further.{{/usCountry}}
"We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," the state department spokesperson added further.{{/usCountry}}
The Lebanese delegation has welcomed the outcome and stated that the extension of the truce paves the way for "lasting stability".
"The Lebanese delegation welcomes today's outcome," it said, in a statement shared by the Lebanese presidency.
"The extension of the ceasefire and the establishment of a US-facilitated security track provide critical breathing space for our citizens, reinforce state institutions, and advance a political pathway toward lasting stability," the statement added further.
Meanwhile, the Israeli ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, said the talks with Lebanon were "frank and constructive."
"There will be ups and downs, but the potential for success is great. What will be paramount throughout negotiations is the security of our citizens and our soldiers," the envoy wrote on X.
The ceasefire extension between Israel and Lebanon comes amid ongoing strikes and cross-border attacks between both the nations. In recent days, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah stated it targeted Israeli troops in the northern region of the country.
Meanwhile, Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon continue, which have killed at least 2,951 people since March 2, and injured 8,988 others. Israel's onslaught on Lebanon has also displaced around 1.6 million people, said the Lebanese ministry of health.