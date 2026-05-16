45-day extension; security track and more talks: Inside Israel, Lebanon peace negotiations in Washington

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension to the ceasefire as they concluded their peace negotiations in Washington on Friday. An explosion of what appears to be white phosphorus fired by the IDF on the Lebanese side of the Israel-Lebanon border as seen from the Israeli side of the border, (REUTERS)

In an announcement made by US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the talks between Israel and Lebanon were "highly productive."

The US official added that Washington will host another round of talks in June.

"On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress. The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June 2 and June 3," wrote Pigott.

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He added that, in addition to fresh talks in June, the Pentagon will launch a security track with military delegations from both Israel and Lebanon.

"We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," the state department spokesperson added further.