4.7 magnitude earthquake hits China's Hotan
Published on Mar 15, 2023 10:23 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.
The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC 05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet.
Further details awaited.
