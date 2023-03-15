Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits China's Hotan

Published on Mar 15, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Hotan Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC 05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.(Representational)
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.

The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC 05:30) and hit Hotan, China on Wednesday, at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details awaited.

