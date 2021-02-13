5 Afghan police personnel killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar
As many as five Afghan police personnel were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar province on Friday night.
"Five police force members, including their commander, were killed in an explosion on their vehicle in Chapa Dara district in Kunar province on Friday night, a provincial council member Din Mohammad said," TOLO News tweeted.
So far, no terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the blast. This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.
Earlier today, three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Nangarhar province's Jalalabad.
The Nangarhar police reported that the explosion took place in the morning, TOLO News reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yellen urges G7 to provide more financial support to boost post-Covid recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Pakistan approves Cansino vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK media watchdog Ofcom imposes £50k pound fine on Khalsa TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 Afghan police personnel killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Karim Khan elected next International Criminal Court chief prosecutor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico to lower Covid-19 alert level in many states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada to get vaccines from India, Trudeau confirms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin Arora Akanksha declares candidacy for UN Secretary-General post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anger over arrests in Myanmar at anti-coup protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As impeachment trial ends, GOP senators face big decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify at House hearing as early as March: Politico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US coordination on North Korea ongoing, very active: State Department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel sits on Moderna Covid-19 vaccines after signing Pfizer data accord
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden begins dismantling Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox