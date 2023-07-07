5, including cop, arrested for stealing cooking oil in Pakistan. They used a police van

The Karachi police arrested a three-member gang that used to loot stocks of cooking oil in a police van, a report claimed. Over five suspected members of the gangs were named during a raid near the Garden Headquarters, the police was quoted as saying by ARY News.

Pakistan: The arrested include the owner of a godown, a worker, and a policeman. (Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested include the owner of a godown, a worker, and a policeman. They used a police van to loot from goods vehicles transporting stocks of cooking oil in District Central, the report claimed. The police said that dozens of such robbery incidents were reported last month. The accused used to hide the cooking oil in the godown, the police said.

How were the arrests made?

The Clifton division police said that it arrested two individuals earlier this month in a successful tip-off operation in the Defence and Clifton region. The suspects, Ashraf alias Achho and Asif, are accused of leading a gang of thieves that committed many robberies in Karachi.

What has the police said about the incident?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahmed Chaudhry, superintendent of Police (SP) Clifton, said the three robbers from the Achho gang are allegedly most wanted by the police. The police found jewellery and other expensive things during the operation, totalling millions of dollars. The tools used in the thefts were also seized from the accused, police said.

The gang consisted of three members and one of their accomplices, Khurshid, was already serving time in jail for his involvement in similar crimes, Ahmed Chaudhry said.

The gang had been active in robberies for nearly 16 years, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail