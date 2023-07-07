Home / World News / Women beauty salons stress on grooms: Taliban's bizarre explanation on ban

Women beauty salons stress on grooms: Taliban's bizarre explanation on ban

ByMallika Soni
Jul 07, 2023 08:13 AM IST

Rights group raised concern about the impact of the ruling on female entrepreneurs.

Women's beauty salons were banned in Afghanistan offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardships for grooms' families during wedding festivities, the Taliban said. The explanation came after Taliban said that all salons in the country had one month to shut their businesses and close shop. Rights group raised concern about the impact of the ruling on female entrepreneurs.

Afghanistan: An Afghan woman walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)
Afghanistan: An Afghan woman walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)

In a video clip, Sadiq Akif Mahjer, spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, listed a series of services which were offered by salons that he said went against Islam. These included eyebrow shaping, use of other people's hair to augment a woman's natural hair and application of makeup. They all interfere with the ablutions required before offering prayers as per Islam, he said.

Read more: ‘Just glass everywhere for a second’: At least 80 injured as two buses crash in New York

Salons also cause economic stress on grooms' families, who are required to pay for the pre-wedding salon visit by the bride and her close female relatives as per custom, he said.

It marks the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls. Earlier, women were barred from education, public spaces and most forms of employment even though Taliban supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, claimed that the group had taken steps for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan.

Amena Sharifi, who owns a Kabul salon, said, “The beauty salon was our only income, and now I don’t know what to do? How we should pay for our expenses?"

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out