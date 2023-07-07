‘Just glass everywhere for a second’: At least 80 injured as two buses crash in New York

Eighteen people were injured after a double-decker tour bus collided with a New York City commuter bus in Manhattan, the city's fire department said as per news agency Reuters. In the collision with the rear of a bus operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the front windows of a double-decker TopView tour bus were shattered. New York Bus Accident: Both buses were crowded, according to New York Fire Department officials.(Twitter)

The accident took place around 7 pm at First Avenue and 23rd Street on the east side of Manhattan. The New York fire department said that both the buses were crowded. Some 63 people were attended by medical staff at the scene of the accident, the authorities said.

Most of the injuries were cuts, scrapes and bruises, fire department officials informed. Some people were treated for suspected fractured bones and head and neck injuries, they added.

According to Fire department deputy chief Paul Hopper people have been sent to the hospital, with 63 more requesting medical attention. None of the injuries had been deemed life-threatening, he said, adding, “We're all quite fortunate it was not much worse.”

A passenger Ishrak Jahan told CBC News, "I heard the lady next to me scream, so I looked up and I saw this bus barreling towards us. I just saw glass everywhere for a second. I, you know, it was honestly like I was in a movie ... I saw blood. I immediately called 911."

