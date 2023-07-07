US teen 'missing' for 8 years was at home the whole time: Bizarre details revealed

Eight years ago, a teen had disappeared in Houston. He is 25 years old now and was never really missing as he has been living with his mother almost the whole time, authorities said. Rudy Farias- who was reported missing to police on March 7, 2015- was “located safe” at a church in Houston after years long search. The Houston police said that he came back home one day later, Associated Press reported. A missing persons flier is displayed on a computer screen. Rudy Farias was reported missing as a teenager in 2015.(AP)

Rudy Farias "was not missing during the eight-year period," Houston police Lt. Christopher Zamora said.

“He made contact with patrol officers out on the street. However, during these contacts, fictitious names and dates of birth were given misleading officers, and Rudy would remain missing. In fact, both Janie (Santana), Rudy's mother, and Rudy himself gave fictitious names while interacting with various patrol officers. After investigators talked with him yesterday, it was discovered that he returned home the following day, on March 8, 2015,” he continued.

"The mother, Janie, continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing," Christopher Zamora added.

There had even been multiple times in these eight years when police officers spoke with the young man and he allegedly gave them fake names.

While the teen, now an adult, was seen by many people coming and going from the house over the years, Santana identified him as a nephew and not her allegedly missing son, police said.

So what exactly happened?

Rudy Farias' mother allegedly maintained that her son, then 17, was missing all of this time, although the motivation cannot be predicted, police said. Local prosecutors have declined to open a case against the mother or the son, police said. He was found last week at a church, close to his family’s home and was unable to communicate.

“Rudy is safe. He is with his mother by choice. He’s a 25-year-old man," the police said, adding, “The investigation is still going on" without detailing the officers' interactions with Rudy and his mother over the years.

The mother could still be prosecuted for allegedly giving false information in a police report, officials said.

Did Houston residents recognise Rudy Farias?

Houston resident Kisha Ross said she recognized the young man as he was a regular visitor to her house. He even socialized with her son, daughter and cousin, she said, but was known as "Dolph" to her family. The man said that he worked in his mother's private security firm and even brought job applications for them if they ever wanted to apply to work at the mom's company.

Last week "he left in her car and she didn't have a way to get to work. She texted my cousin and said, 'Have you seen my son?' My cousin was like, 'No.'"

