Cocaine found at White House owned by Joe Biden's son Hunter? What we know

The White House was evacuated earlier this week after cocaine was discovered in the West Wing. The incident spurred wild speculation about who owns the drugs that were found by the Secret Service during routine rounds of the building. The DC fire department had then quickly determined that the substance found was not a threat. US president Joe Biden was not present at the White House at the time as he was with his family at Camp David in Maryland for Fourth of July celebrations.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)