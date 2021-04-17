Home / World News / 5 killed in Bangladesh after police open fire at Chinese joint venture
world news

5 killed in Bangladesh after police open fire at Chinese joint venture

The workers had been protesting against the authorities since Friday over non-payment of dues and flexibility in work hours to let them perform Islamic rituals during the month of Ramzan.
By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 08:46 PM IST
While four people died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries after he was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.(Facebook/Ansur Ali)

At least five people were killed and several others left injured in a clash between police and workers on Saturday at a Chinese joint venture coal-fired plant in Banshkhali of Bangladesh's Chittagong region, said police. The workers had been protesting against the authorities since Friday over non-payment of dues and flexibility in work hours to let them perform Islamic rituals during the month of Ramzan.

The eyewitnesses said that a Chinese supervisor even kicked the workers who were offering Namaz the previous day. The agitated workers attacked the power plant when a meeting between their leaders and the management failed to resolve the crisis. According to the eyewitnesses, the workers set a fire inside the power plant.

Chittagong Range Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain said that police were attacked when they tried to intervene, compelling them to open fire on the workers. Banshkhali Police Station OC (investigation) Azizul Islam confirmed that five people died in the clash, adding that six police personnel were also injured. While four people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries after he was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Kamala Harris you are going to die': Florida woman charged over alleged threats

Russia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer

Nepal PM KP Oli holds all-party meet to decide on MCC, elections, Covid-19

Pressure mounts for German Chancellor Merkel's bloc to end its power struggle

The five dead workers have been identified as Rony Hossain, Mohammad Rahat, Shuvo, Mahmud Reza, and Raihan.

The under-construction power plant in Banshkhali has been marred with controversy ever since the S. Alam Group, a leading Bangladeshi industrial conglomerate, signed a joint venture agreement with two Chinese companies for the 1224 MW power project. The Chinese companies are working as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors for the plant.

In 2016, four people lost their lives during a clash after locals protested against S Alam Group’s acquisition of land in the West Boroghona area for plant’s construction. The S. Alam Group paid a penalty of 2 billion Takas to keep the controversial project alive. The plant was scheduled to start supplying electricity to the national grid from November 2019 but controversies surrounding the project have jeopardised the progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china bangladesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP