6 killed after 5 'powerful' Russian missile strikes in Ukraine's Lyiv
Six Ukrainians were killed, and eight other wounded in Lviv as five powerful missiles struck the western city, news agency Reuters reported quoting regional Governor. Fight also intensifying in the strategic port city of Mariupol, which according to Moscow, has been cleared.
Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi took to Facebook on Monday to report multiple missile strikes in Lviv. “Five missiles struck the city,” he said as per news agency AP. “Emergency services have reached the spot and are responding to the blasts,” he said, adding that more details on the blast would follow soon.
Several witnesses also reported the explosions, reports said, which were believed to be caused by Russian missiles that struck the western Ukrainian city early Monday.
Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have been less affected by the fighting than other parts of the country.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at Russia for “deliberate terror against odinary civilians” as Moscow continued shelling in the northeastern cities as well and further escalated aggression in the besieged city of Mariupol. He also accused the Russian troops in southern Ukraine of carrying out torture and kidnappings.
About five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on Feb 24.
Russia said Ukraine had lost more than 4,000 soldiers in Mariupol as of Saturday. Kyiv says its total troop losses nationwide so far in the war are less than that, between 2,500 and 3,000 as it pledges to “fight to the end”.
Kyiv calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
(With inputs from AP, AFP, Reuters)
-
Loaned Russian paintings stuck in Seoul due to sanctions
Dozens of paintings by renowned Russian artists including Wassily Kandinsky are stuck in Seoul after an exhibition due to flight sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, organisers said Monday. The paintings by around 50 Russian artists -- including Kandinsky, Kazimir Malevich, and Alexander Rodchenko, among others -- have been on display in central Seoul at the Sejong Museum of Art since December.
-
Shanghai reports 3 Covid-19 deaths among unvaccinated elderly, over 22,000 cases
China on Monday reported deaths of three people from Covid-19 in Shanghai for the first time since the financial hub entered a lockdown in March following an Omicron-driven outbreak that's confined millions to their homes and disrupted production and economic output. The city reported 19,831 new daily asymptomatic Covid-19 cases on April 17, down from 21,582 on the previous day. New symptomatic Covid-19 cases stood at 2,417, down from 3,238 for April 16.
-
Sri Lankan president appoints new cabinet of 17 ministers amid protests: Report
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a new cabinet of 17 ministers amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Sri Lanka following the economic and political crisis, news agency ANI reported citing the Sri Lankan media. "New cabinet is to be sworn in today. President and PM (Mahinda Rajapaksa) to continue. Some new and young faces will be taken in as Cabinet ministers," ANI quoted a ruling party MP as saying.
-
‘Artillery against civilians…’: Zelensky as bodies line streets of Mariupol
With the war having entered the 54th day, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at Russia for “deliberate terror against ordinary civilians” as Moscow continued shelling in the northeastern cities and escalated aggression in the besieged city of Mariupol. He also accused the Russian troops in southern Ukraine of carrying out torture and kidnappings. Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov in southeastern Ukraine, has seen the worst fighting of the seven-week-long war.
-
Three injured in riots caused by Quran burnings in Sweden
Three people in the Swedish city of Norrkoping needed medical attention after being hit by police bullets during clashes between police and protesters following Quran burnings that caused riots in several Swedish towns over the Easter weekend. In some places counter-protesters attacked police ahead of planned right-wing extremist demonstrations. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the violence. Police said the situation in Norrkoping was calm on Sunday evening.
