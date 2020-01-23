e-paper
Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
50 flights delayed after hoax fire alarm alert at Singapore airport

Flight operations at Changi Airport, which were disrupted just after midnight, were restored at 1.40 am after the control tower resumed operations, said Rosly Saad, director of air traffic services at CAAS.

world Updated: Jan 23, 2020 07:10 IST
Singapore
Passengers at Singapore's Changi Airport. The control tower was evacuated after a fire suppression system was activated. (Reuters File Photo)
         

A hoax fire alarm alert at Singapore’s Changi Control Tower, necessitating its evacuation led to a large-scale flight disruption here on Thursday with fifty departing ones getting delayed and nine arriving ones diverted. The control tower was evacuated after a fire suppression system was activated, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

Flight operations at Changi Airport, which were disrupted just after midnight, were restored at 1.40 am after the control tower resumed operations, said Rosly Saad, director of air traffic services at CAAS.

“There was no fire,” the Channel News Asia quoted Rosly as saying.

“In the interim, air traffic control services were provided from back-up positions,” he added.

Investigations into the cause of the activation are ongoing.

During the disruption, 50 departure flights were delayed by 30 minutes or more and nine arriving flights were diverted.

Some passengers affected by the disruption said they were delayed for about two hours, according to media reports on Thursday.

