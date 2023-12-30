close_game
6 killed, 26 injured after gunmen attack in party in northern Mexico

6 killed, 26 injured after gunmen attack in party in northern Mexico

AP
Dec 30, 2023

A fourth gunman who participated in the attack was already at the party. The suspected cartel member tried to flee but was killed.

Three gunmen pulled up to a party early on Friday in northern Mexico and opened fire on partygoers, killing six people and wounding 26 others.

Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora said the killings in the city of Ciudad Obregon was an attack on a suspected cartel member. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora said the killings in the city of Ciudad Obregon was an attack on a suspected cartel member. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two of the dead were under 18 years old, and five of the wounded were children. Four of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition at local hospitals, while 13 others were treated and released.

Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora said the killings in the city of Ciudad Obregon was an attack on a suspected cartel member who was wanted in homicide and other charges.

The attackers were able to escape. Sonora has been the scene of bloody turf battles between various drug gangs.

