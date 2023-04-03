Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 killed, 64 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo’s lake Kivu

Reuters |
Apr 03, 2023 11:38 PM IST

Deadly boat accidents are common in waters of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity.

Six people were killed and 64 others were missing after a boat capsized on Democratic Republic of Congo's Lake Kivu early on Monday, Mamboleo Mustapha, a local official at Idjwi island in the lake said.

Lake Kivu in Democratic Republic of Congo.(Representative image/ Istock)

Mustapha said 150 passengers were onboard the motorised boat traveling to the eastern city of Goma and 80 of them survived.

