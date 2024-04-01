600 Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 attack: Army
AFP |
Apr 01, 2024 10:24 AM IST
The military announced the death of 20-year-old soldier Nadav Cohen, and updated its overall toll to 600 killed since the attacks that triggered the war.
The Israeli military on Monday announced the death of a soldier in fighting in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of troops killed since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel to 600.
The military announced the death of 20-year-old soldier Nadav Cohen, and updated its overall toll to 600 killed since the attacks that triggered the war.
