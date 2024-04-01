 600 Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 attack: Army | World News - Hindustan Times
600 Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 attack: Army

AFP |
Apr 01, 2024 10:24 AM IST

The military announced the death of 20-year-old soldier Nadav Cohen, and updated its overall toll to 600 killed since the attacks that triggered the war.

The Israeli military on Monday announced the death of a soldier in fighting in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of troops killed since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel to 600.

This handout picture released by the Israeli army shows troops on the ground in the Gaza Strip(AFP)
