Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
600-foot cargo ship with 22 on board catches fire; US Coast Guard responds

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2025 12:27 PM IST

The ship, Morning Midas, had 22 people on board and was located 300 miles (482.8 km) southwest of Adak in Alaska.

The US Coast Guard responded to a fire onboard a 600-foot cargo ship about 300 miles off the Alaskan coast on Wednesday.

The ship, Morning Midas, had 22 people on board(Representative)
The ship, Morning Midas, had 22 people on board(Representative)

The Coast Guard said that no injuries had been reported. The ship, Morning Midas, had 22 people on board and was located 300 miles (482.8 km) southwest of Adak in Alaska.

The Liberia-flagged cargo ship's destination was set for Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico, according to LSEG data.

The Coast Guard said that aircrews and a cutter ship were en route to assist with the situation, and three vessels were already on scene.

The US Coast Guard and the ship's owner, Hawthorn Navigation Limited, have yet to give out any details on the issue.

Details about the cause of the fire and any potential environmental impact have not yet been released, but an investigation has commenced. The Coast Guard remains on high alert to ensure maritime safety in the region.

One dead in Hudson River boat explosion

Last Saturday, one man died due to an explosion on a boat docked on the Hudson River in New York.

The US Coast Guard posted on social media that the man was doing work involving flames or sparks when the blast happened about 10:30 AM.

According to the New York Police, first responders answering a 911 call found a 59-year-old man unconscious in the river, and he was declared dead at the scene. Police added that Authorities were investigating the cause of the explosion. The man's name was not released.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
