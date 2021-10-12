Home / World News / 6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Greek island of Crete
world news

6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Greek island of Crete

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
A strong quake shook Crete last month, killing one person and causing serious damage to buildings.(AFP / File)
A strong quake shook Crete last month, killing one person and causing serious damage to buildings.(AFP / File)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

A powerful quake rattled the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday for a second time in less than a month but there were no immediate reports of damage.

A magnitude 6.3 tremor was centred at sea, some 23 km (14 miles) east of the village of Zakros in eastern Crete, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The fire brigade had not received any immediate calls for help, a police official said.

A strong quake shook Crete last month, killing one person and causing serious damage to buildings.

A Greek seismologist said that Tuesday's quake came from a different fault.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crete
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out