652 civilians killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russian border: Report

Reuters |
Mar 02, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Nearly 3,000 people have been wounded and around twenty-three children were among those killed

Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions on and near the border with Ukraine have killed 652 civilians so far, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee told the TASS news agency in remarks published on Sunday, without providing evidence.

Representational image: 652 civilians were killed in Ukrainian attacks, Russian authorities reported(REUTERS)
Representational image: 652 civilians were killed in Ukrainian attacks, Russian authorities reported(REUTERS)

Twenty-three children were among those killed, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the committee, told TASS. Nearly 3,000 have been wounded, he added.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attack in the war that Russia launched with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine three years ago. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
