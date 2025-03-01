Countries which backed Zelensky after Ukraine president vs Trump 'fight'

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's showdown with US president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance at the White House has created ripples the global world. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with US President Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance at White House.(AP)

While Russia has mocked Zelensky over the clash with Trump, calling him a “scumbag”, several countries have come out in support of the Ukrainian president.

US President Donald Trump hit out at Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, angrily sending the Ukrainian leader out of the White House after an extraordinary Oval Office meltdown because he was "not ready" for peace with Russia.

Here are the countries that supported Ukraine:-

1. Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer said on X,"The Ukrainian people have been courageously defending their country against the Russian aggressor for more than 3 years. I personally visited the war zone and saw for myself how big the sacrifices were. We all want this war to end, at last. Russia is the aggressor and therefore Europe supports Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace! #westandwithukraine."

2. Calling Ukraine's invasion by Russia “illegal and unjustifiable”, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said,"Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience.

"Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace," he said on X.

3. Slovenian president Natasa Pirc Musar said on X,"Slovenia upholds the principles and respect of international law and international relations. What we witnessed in the Oval Office today undermines these values and the foundations of diplomacy."

"We stand firmly in support of Ukraine's sovereignty. We repeat, Russia is the aggressor. It is imperative that we nurture and protect democratic ideals, ensuring they are reflected in our actions and interactions on the global stage. It is time for Europe to take the lead on the path to peace in Ukraine. With respect for international law, UN Charter, fairness and above all ... decency," she added.

4. Ilie Bolojan, the interim President of Romania, said,"The security of Ukraine is crucial for the security of Europe. We all need to stand together to fight for our values, freedom, and peace."

5. Polish premier Donald Tusk said,"You are not alone."

6. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa - the European Union's two top officials - told Zelenskiy in a joint post,"Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone," they said. "We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

7. Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians do.” Friedrich Merz, Scholz's likely successor after his party won last Sunday's general election, posted,"We stand with #Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war."

8. Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni sought to strike a balance in her response. She suggested a summit involving the United States, European nations and allies to discuss how “to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine.” "Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favours those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation," Meloni said in a statement.

9. Leaders from Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden were also among those expressing support for Ukraine, Reuters reported.

10. French president Emmanuel Macron said on X,"There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a people who are under attack: Ukraine. Respect to those who, since the beginning, have been fighting. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, for their children and for the security of Europe."

