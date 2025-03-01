Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia's ‘scumbag, insolent p**' jibe at Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky over clash with Donald Trump

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2025 06:57 AM IST

A heated verbal showdown ensued at the Oval Office, with Donald Trump sending Zelensky out of the White House.

Russia on Saturday hit out at Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian president clashed with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump openly clashed in the White House on February 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. (AFP)
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump openly clashed in the White House on February 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. (AFP)

“I think Zelensky's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support,” Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

"How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," she said, adding that Zelensky was "biting the hand that feeds him".

She accused Zelensky of being "unpleasant with everyone".

ALSO READ: Volodymyr Zelensky on White House ‘fight’ with Donald Trump: ‘Not good for both sides’

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, called Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office".

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, called the heated confrontation between Trump and Zelensky "historic".

Dmitriev was one of Moscow's negotiators in the Russian-American talks held on February 18 in Saudi Arabia -- the first since Russia began its Ukraine offensive in 2022.

Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, said the bruising encounter had found out Zelenskiy and revealed him in his true colours.

"Zelenskiy lost this round with a deafening rattle. And he will have to crawl to the next one on his knees," Kosachyov wrote on Telegram.

Trump-Zelensky White House showdown

A heated verbal showdown ensued at the Oval Office, with Trump sending Zelensky out of the White House, AFP reported.

The abrupt exit cut short what was meant to be a day of Ukraine-US diplomacy, meaning that Zelensky left without a deal for joint development of his country's minerals resources that was to be part of a post-war recovery in a potential US-brokered truce.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Zelensky, accusing him of not being "thankful" for US help in the three-year war against Russian invasion.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy-Trump Oval Office clash: How world leaders react to tense exchange

Telling Zelensky that without US assistance, Ukraine would have been conquered by Russia, Trump said Zelensky was in no position to negotiate.

“You don't have the cards right now. You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty,” Trump told the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky departed shortly after, with Trump posting on social media that "he can come back when he is ready for peace."

The minerals deal was not signed, and a joint press conference was canceled. US media reported that Zelensky had been told to leave by senior Trump officials.

(With agency inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On