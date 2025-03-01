Donald Trump says Zelenskyy can return for talks when ‘ready for peace’

US President Donald Trump on Friday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could return for talks only when he is “ready for peace,” accusing him of disrespecting the United States during their White House meeting. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the White House after meeting with US President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025.(AFP)

He said the meeting with Zelenskyy brought out insights that would not have emerged without direct and intense discussion.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion,” Trump said on his Truth Social media platform.

He alleged the discussion revealed that Zelenskyy viewed US involvement as a bargaining tool rather than a step toward ending the conflict.

“ I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE," President Trump added.

“He (President Zelenskyy) disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” wrote Donald Trump.

Minerals deal falls through as Zelenskyy departs White House

Zelenskyy left the White House without finalising a critical minerals agreement that Trump had pushed for, a deal that appeared to be a key factor in determining future US support for Ukraine.

He moved swiftly towards his armoured vehicle, escorted by a protocol officer, and quickly departed without addressing the press.

Trump had indicated that securing the agreement was essential for continued American backing, making its absence a notable setback in their discussions.

The proposed economic agreement was meant to help finance Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and strengthen economic ties between the two countries for years to come.

By securing access to critical minerals, the deal would have provided strategic benefits to both nations, but its cancellation raised questions about the future of US-Ukraine cooperation.

With AP inputs