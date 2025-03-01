Zelenskyy-Trump Oval Office clash: How world leaders react to tense exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump were at odds during a tense meeting at the White House on Friday, sparking a wave of global reactions. US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

The exchange centered on the ongoing war in Ukraine, with Trump defending his controversial stance on Russia and military aid, while Zelenskyy pushed back, stressing Ukraine’s need for continued support and peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron: “Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others,” Macron told reporters in Portugal.

“And we must thank all those who have helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children and the security of Europe. These are simple things, but they're good to remember at times like these, that's all,” he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favours those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation. Not of its power or influence, but of the principles that founded it, first and foremost freedom. A division would not benefit anyone. What is needed is an immediate summit between the United States, European states and allies to talk frankly about how we intend to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years, and those that we will be called upon to face in the future. This is the proposal that Italy intends to make to its partners in the coming hours,” Reuters quoted Meloni as saying.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are jointly seeking the path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe.”

Denmark's foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen: “It's a punch in the gut for Ukraine. ... There must be room for robust conversations - even between friends. But when it happens in front of rolling cameras like that, there is only one winner. And he sits in the Kremlin,” Rasmussen wrote on Facebook.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev: “A brutal dressing down in the Oval Office,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen: “Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace,” Leyen wrote on X.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu: “The truth is simple. Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine defends its freedom—and ours. We stand with Ukraine,” Sandu wrote on X.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

“Ukraine, Spain stands with you,” Sanchez wrote on X.

Czech President Petr Pavel: “We stand with Ukraine more than ever. Time for Europe to step up its efforts,” Pavel wrote on X.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk: “Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone,” Tusk wrote on X.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen: “What we saw in the Oval Office today was beyond disgraceful. Trump and Vance berating Zelenskyy - putting on a show of lies and misinformation that would make Putin blush - is an embarrassment for America and a betrayal of our allies. They're popping champagne in the Kremlin,” AFP quoted Hollen as saying.