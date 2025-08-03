Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Russia’s Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 11:55 am IST

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System, gauged the earthquake at 7.0, and said there was no tsunami warning.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Russia's Kuril Islands on Sunday day, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The agency initially had pegged the earthquake at 6.35 magnitude, with a 10-km depth(Pixaby/Representational Image)
The agency initially had pegged the earthquake at 6.35 magnitude, with a 10-km depth(Pixaby/Representational Image)

The agency initially had pegged the earthquake at 6.35 magnitude, with a 10-km (6.2-mile) depth.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was at a magnitude of 7. The Pacific Tsunami Warning System, which also gauged the quake at 7.0, said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Russia’s Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On