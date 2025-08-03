6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Russia’s Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Russia's Kuril Islands on Sunday day, the German Research Center for Geosciences said. The agency initially had pegged the earthquake at 6.35 magnitude, with a 10-km depth(Pixaby/Representational Image)

The agency initially had pegged the earthquake at 6.35 magnitude, with a 10-km (6.2-mile) depth.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was at a magnitude of 7. The Pacific Tsunami Warning System, which also gauged the quake at 7.0, said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.