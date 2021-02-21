Home / World News / 7 killed in Nigerian air force passenger plane crash outside Abuja airport
In scrubland just outside the airport perimeter, dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the aeroplane.
Reuters, Abuja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Rescuers and people gather near the debris from a Nigerian air force plane that crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway.(REUTERS)

A small Nigerian air force passenger plane crashed just outside Abuja airport due to engine failure on Sunday, killing all seven people on board, the air force said.

"First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash," said air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said in a statement.

The Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, he said. The city of Minna lies about 110 kilometres (68 miles) northwest of Abuja.

In scrubland just outside the airport perimeter, dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the airplane.

Fire engines and ambulances stood by. The smell of burning chemicals lingered in the air but no fire or smoke was visible, a Reuters witness said.

