world news

2 dead, dozens injured after powerful earthquake strikes north Philippines

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said several aftershocks have followed the quake.
A car is burried under debris from a ruined old house in Vigan city, Ilocos Sur province north of Manila after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines.(AFP)
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 10:45 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck the northern Philippines early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit the mountainous province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43am (0043 GMT), shaking high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres away in the capital Manila.

Dolores, 13km southeast of the epicentre, felt the full force of the quake and terrified people ran outside their buildings, reported AFP quoting a police official.

"The quake was very strong," Police Major Edwin Sergio said, adding there were minor cracks in the police station building.

Initially no casualties or major damage were reported but Associated Press later confirmed the death of at least two people in the quake which set off small landslides and damaged buildings and churches.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said several aftershocks have followed the quake.

The Philippines, which lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity around the Pacific Ocean, is regularly rocked by quakes.

The region is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms every year, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

In 1990, a magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines.

(With inputs from AFP, AP)

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

