8 detained over fatal gas explosion in China's Hubei province: Report
According to the local authorities, a total of 150 people were pulled from the debris, and the injured are still receiving treatment at local hospitals.
8 detained over fatal gas explosion in China's Hubei province: Report

Eight people have been detained in connection with the gas explosion that killed 25 in China's Hubei province, local media reported.

The general manager of the gas company surnamed Huang is among the detained, according to a statement issued by the city government of Shiyan, Xinhua reported.

The explosion which occurred on Sunday rocked a trade market building in a residential community in Zhangwan District of Shiyan.

More than 100 people were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the local authorities, a total of 150 people were pulled from the debris, and the injured are still receiving treatment at local hospitals.

A preliminary investigation has found that the gas operator that provides natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas to residents and businesses, did not strictly perform gas pipeline patrols and checks as required and there were serious flaws in the operation of related facilities.

