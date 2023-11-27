84-year-old Israeli hostage in ICU after release from Hamas captivity

When Elma Avraham, 84, was taken hostage from her home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7th she was an independent member of the community, her relatives said. When Hamas released her on Sunday, she was in a "fight for her life", according to hospital staff.

Elma Avraham, 84, who was released after being taken hostage during the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas, appears in this undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on November 26, 2023. (VIA REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The great-grandmother was freed with 16 other hostages, including a four-year-old American girl, on the third day of a truce between Israel and Hamas.

While the other hostages are reported to have returned in good health, Avraham's daughter told reporters her mother arrived with a pulse of 40 and a body temperature of 28 degrees. The deputy administrator of Soroka hospital in Beersheba said her condition remains critical and she is ventilated and sedated in the intensive care unit.

"They held her in terrible conditions," daughter Tali Amano told reporters outside the hospital. "My mother arrived hours before we would have lost her."

ALSO READ| Can Hamas benefit from Gaza ceasefire? White House thinks it's a real risk

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amano described her mother as "happy, connected, and embraced by the entire community" before she was taken and said that while her mother had chronic health conditions, they were entirely in check.

"For fifty-two days they kept her in conditions that no human being should be kept in," the head of medical affairs from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Hagai Levine said, "Simply without human dignity, unreasonable abuse."

Amano said she met with the Red Cross and pleaded with them to give medications to her mother but was told they could not deliver them.

"We stood at the entrance, with a package of medications for her," Amano said. "My mother didn't need to return this way and I have no idea how she will make it through these days."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We have been meeting directly with families and they have urged us to take possession of personal medications, but we're not able to take them," an ICRC spokesperson told Reuters.

"We continue calling for access to the hostages, as we've done from Day 1, and we are ready to carry out those visits," the spokesperson added. "On the specific case mentioned, we had a medical doctor accompany and support Ms. Elma Avraham as we transported her and the other hostages out of Gaza."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON