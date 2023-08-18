‘9/11 commission lied to us, FBI lied,’ Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on his views on 9/11 tragedy

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy delved into controversial topics such as the 9/11 attacks, government transparency, and the erosion of trust between the government and the public.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at an event in St. Clair Shores, Mich., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)

Ramaswamy reiterated his views that the U.S. government had not been entirely forthright about the events of 9/11, suggesting that federal bureaucracies had lied. He criticized the bipartisan consensus that the public cannot handle the truth and emphasized the importance of open dialogue.

‘I explicitly said that the government absolutely lied to us. The 9-11 commission lied. The FBI lied,’ Ramaswamy told Tucker claiming his campaign is not based on this idea. His clarification comes after fierce backlash from both left-leaning and right-leaning voices. where he was labeled a conspiracy theorist and a lunatic by some, even by those typically aligned with conservative viewpoints.

However he asserts that he doesn't claim government's 9/11 story is false whereas feels, 'If I'm asked a question and I answer honestly based on the facts, I don't think they would have come for me if this was false and ludicrous. Lying is never punished, but speaking the truths you're not supposed to speak is what attracts the immune response.'

Ramaswamy emphasized that speaking uncomfortable truths is often what attracts intense backlash. He argued that while lying often goes unpunished, it's the act of speaking out against the established narrative that garners strong negative reactions. ‘I think there is a bipartisan consensus in this country right now that we, the people, can not handle the truth,’ he said.

Ahead of the much anticipated presidential debate GOP candidate highlighted the importance of transparency in various issues, including COVID-19 origins, vaccine information, and events like the January 6th Capitol incident. He underscored the public's right to know the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it might be.

'Covid-19, what was the origin? What did we know a bout the vaccines before we mandated them? What did we know about Hunter Biden's dealings before we systematically suppressed that story? What do we know about the truth of what happened on January 6? What do we know about that Nashville shooter manifesto, the transgender shooting individual who shot up a bunch of people in a Christian school?'

