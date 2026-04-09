A coffee shop in Tehran captures relief after ceasefire, Iran shares clip | WATCH

Scenes of everyday life are seemingly making a comeback in Tehran with the announcement of a ceasefire by the US and Iran. According to a clip shared by the Iranian embassy in India, people were seen gathering at a cafe in Tehran, even as uncertainty lingered over how long the calm would last.

A worker prepares coffee in a café in central Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.(AP)

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The clip captured customers lining up to collect their orders, while others sat chatting as music played in the background, a sign of normalcy in Iran.

The embassy captioned the clip: “A coffee shop in Tehran, the first day of the ceasefire.”

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{{^usCountry}} While many in the Iranian capital remained wary that the ceasefire could unravel, others expressed relief and even a sense of pride. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While many in the Iranian capital remained wary that the ceasefire could unravel, others expressed relief and even a sense of pride. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Everyone is at ease now, we are more relaxed," Sakineh Mohammadi, a 50-year-old housewife said, adding that she was "proud" of her country, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Everyone is at ease now, we are more relaxed," Sakineh Mohammadi, a 50-year-old housewife said, adding that she was "proud" of her country, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war What is happening in the US-Iran war? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war What is happening in the US-Iran war? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tentative calm comes as the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States entered its second day on Thursday, with Tehran cautioning that hostilities could resume. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tentative calm comes as the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States entered its second day on Thursday, with Tehran cautioning that hostilities could resume. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The warning followed a major Israeli bombardment in Lebanon, raising fears that the wider regional truce could be at risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The warning followed a major Israeli bombardment in Lebanon, raising fears that the wider regional truce could be at risk. {{/usCountry}}

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Both Washington and Tehran have declared victory after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and initiating talks aimed at ending a conflict that has killed thousands across the Middle East and rattled the global economy.

Also Read | Israel envoy slams Pakistan’s credibility in Iran ceasefire, says US has ‘own reasons’ for engaging

Scars of war left on many Iranians

But for many Iranians, the scars of the war are already deeply felt - particularly in their daily expenses.

Amir, a 40-year-old from the suburbs of Tehran, described how the price of a regular grocery item surged in a matter of days. The brand of toast he usually buys jumped from 700,000 rials to 1,000,000 (around $0.75), AFP reported.

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He added that a friend was forced to pay 180 million rials for a cancer treatment tablet that previously cost around three million before the US and Israeli attacks began on February 28.

"And they have to buy a tablet every 20 days," he explained.

Kaveh, an artist based in the capital, said the popular downtown cafe Dobar raised its prices by 25 percent across all items in a single day.

Even in northwestern Iran- typically well supplied with imports from neighbouring Turkey, shortages and inflation have hit hard.

Together, the fragile calm on the streets and the sharp rise in everyday costs reflect a country caught between relief and an uncertain future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanjali Narayan ...Read More Priyanjali Narayan is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over two years of experience covering national and international news. She reports on breaking developments, writes in-depth explainers, and works on feature stories that examine the political, social, and cultural dimensions of both global and domestic affairs. Her work focuses on clarity, context, and making complex events accessible to a wide audience. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment. She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places. Read Less

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