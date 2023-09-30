‘A man beating on a girl,’ netizens slam transgender kid beating schoolmate in US: Watch

There has been an increase in reports of conflicts involving transgender students and their interactions with their cisgender peers, with many framing these incidents as instances of aggression by transgender students against biological females.

School Violence and Gender Identity: A Controversial Altercation Sparks Discussion (Isaac's Army/Twitter. X)(Twitter. X)

One such incident that has sparked outrage on social media is a video showing a violent argument between two students at Hazelbrook Middle School in Oregon.

In this case, a student, reportedly a transgender, is seen launching an unprovoked attack on another student in a crowded school hallway. The attacker is seen repeatedly assault the victim, who pleads for mercy.

In the clip that went viral, it is seen that a female student was violently grabbed by the hair and knocked down on the ground. She was then seen taking multiple blows by the transgender student.

The young girl suffered a panic attack post the incident and towards the end of the video she was seen sobbing and saying, “I can't breath”.

Another student at Hazelbrook was pictured documenting the attack before it occurred, raising questions about whether this act was planned.

The reason behind the quarrel to occur is still unclear; however, the cops responded to users on X, stating, “Because it involves juveniles, we are unable to comment further,” indicating more information on the case will be given post-investigation.

Backlash against transgender student

Some people argue that this incident is a clear violation of the law, regardless of the attacker's gender identity. They assert that resorting to violence is not an appropriate solution to conflicts and that there are more peaceful means to resolve disputes.

Critics, often from conservative circles, express frustration with what they perceive as a lack of emphasis on non-violent conflict resolution among those they label as "woke" individuals.

Many people are calling for the school to take action against the transgender student involved in the aggression. Concerns for the safety of the victim are evident, and there is a demand for the school board to address the situation.

However, some express doubt that meaningful action will be taken, citing fear of backlash from those who support the transgender student.

It is worth noting that this particular student has reportedly exhibited aggressive behavior toward other female students in the school.

Other incidents of aggression by trans students

In the past an Oklahoma resident sued her local school district after her 15-year-old daughter was allegedly ‘severely beaten’ by a 17-year-old transgender student in the girl’s bathroom. Leading to massive protests and parents seeking $75,000 in damages for ‘severe physical and mental injuries, severe physical and mental pain and suffering, and severe emotional distress’.

This has led some users to question the student's gender identity and, in some cases, misgender them as “he.” Some individuals suggest that the student undergo a mental evaluation to address and avoid aggressive behavior towards other female students.

