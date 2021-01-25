Joe Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender troops: White House
President Joe Biden on Monday overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move that fulfills a campaign promise and will be cheered by LGBTQ advocates.
"President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity," the White House said in a statement.
"Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest," it said.
Former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016 allowed trans people to serve openly and receive medical care to transition genders, but Republican President Donald Trump froze their recruitment while allowing serving personnel to remain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We will change Alphabet': Google workers announce global union alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender troops: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican US senator Rob Portman of Ohio won't seek re-election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court ends Donald Trump's emoluments lawsuits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No record of Sikkim clash in PLA patrol log: Chinese state media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plays down India’s vaccine diplomacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Anthony Fauci reveals ‘disturbing’ incidents under Trump administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub shuts down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bosnia health workers protest for rights, wages amidst pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain's health minister quits amid pandemic to run for regional Catalan election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic far from over, but winter cannot stop arrival of spring: Xi Jinping
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai replaces health authority chief as UAE sees surge in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Job losses from virus four times as bad as 2009 financial crisis: UN report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox