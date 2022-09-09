A photo of Charles III from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation: See here

Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-serving ruler of Britain, died at the age of 96 on Thursday in Scotland. As people pay tribute to the monarch, unseen pictures of her with her family were shared by many on social media platforms. One such childhood photo of 73-year-old King Charles III is going viral on social media.

The photo of King Charles was reportedly clicked during the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The Queen took over the throne when she was merely 27 years old. Meanwhile, King Charles was four years old.

In the picture, Charles looks bored, with his hand on the face, as he stands between Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (his grandmother), and Princess Margaret (his aunt).

The photo was first shared online by the Royal Collection Trust to mark the 66th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

Notably, King Charles was the first child to witness his mother’s coronation as Sovereign as his sister, Princess Anne, was just 2 and was considered too young to attend the ceremony.

