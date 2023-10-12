‘A terrorist might start shooting at me': Israeli soldier’s last text to family amid Hamas attack

Amid the full-fledged war between Israel and terrorist group Hamas, a 19-year-old recently enlisted Israeli soldier shared her ordeal and texted her family about her injury in the terror attacks on her military base near Gaza- and that a terrorist was closing in on her hiding place.

Namma Boni was born in the city of Afula.(Ynet)

Namma Boni, serving in the 77th Battalion of Armored Corps, was at her post when the Hamas terrorists overwhelmed the Zikim military base in Kiriyat Arba on Saturday, reported Israeli news outlet Ynet.

Boni conveyed the horror she was feeling, saying, "I deeply care for all of you. I have a head injury, and a terrorist nearby might start shooting at me. I am currently with an injured soldier from the Golani Brigade, and there are no reinforcements available."

“There is terrorist here who won’t go away. I can hear someone screaming, and there appears to be a human casualty,” she further texted.

Boni's aunt Shimrit Ilook told the news outlet that the terrorists have killed her niece. She told that her niece was stationed at the entrance to the base when the terrorists struck after arriving by sea.

"We looked everywhere for her, and after endless calls they eventually told us she's hospitalized at Barzilai Medical Center but wouldn't say what her condition is. We desperately wanted to believe she was still alive, but when the notifications officer showed up at her parents, we knew she just became a statistic," Ilook said.

Boni, who was a very family-oriented girl, was born and raised in the city of Afula and enlisted in the Israeli army just seven months ago, after graduating from high school. Ilook said the family had just celebrated Boni's 19th birthday a week ago.

Boni is among at least 1,200 Israelis who have been killed in the terror attacks by Hamas terrorists, while 2,900 people have been injured, and a further 150 citizens have been taken hostage by the gunmen.

More than 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as Israel has levelled entire city blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings in the six days since Hamas launched their unprecedented attack, the bloodiest in Israeli history.

