LONDON — King Charles III was hospitalized briefly for side effects from his cancer treatment and canceled public appointments on Friday, a small setback in his more than yearlong battle with an undisclosed type of the disease. A timeline of recent British royal events

The 76-year-old king smiled and waved to supporters from the backseat of a chauffeur-driven Audi as he left his residence at Clarence House the day after he was briefly kept at a private hospital in London for observation.

The royal family has weathered a difficult period since January 2024 when both Charles and his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, were hospitalized for different medical procedures and doctors discovered they both had cancer. While Kate announced in September that she had completed chemotherapy, the king continues to receive treatment.

Charles is due to resume official duties soon and plans a state visit to Italy next month.

Here’s a timeline of recent events in the royal family: Sept. 8, 2022

Charles becomes king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. March 29, 2023

Charles makes first foreign visit as monarch to Germany. May 6, 2023

The new monarch is crowned at Westminster Abbey. Sept. 20, 2023

Charles travels to France for a state visit, making a stop at the fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral. Oct. 31, 2023

Charles makes a state visit to Kenya, expressing sorrow and regret for past violence committed against Kenyans as they sought independence. Dec. 25, 2023

Charles attends a Christmas service at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England, alongside Prince William, Kate, their children and other members of the royal family. It will be Kate’s last public appearance for six months. Jan. 16, 2024

Kate, 42, is admitted to the London Clinic and undergoes abdominal surgery. The news isn’t announced until the next day. Jan. 17, 2024

Kensington Palace reveals that Kate is recovering from a planned operation. Officials say her condition isn’t cancer-related, but didn't specify what surgery it was, only saying it was successful. They say she will remain in the private hospital for 10-14 days and be away from public view until after Easter. Buckingham Palace announces on the same day that Charles will be treated for a benign enlarged prostate. Jan. 26, 2024

Charles is admitted to a London hospital for a three-day stay for his prostate treatment. Jan. 29, 2024

Kate and Charles are both discharged from the London Clinic. Charles is photographed leaving the hospital with Camilla and waving at well-wishers. Kate isn't pictured leaving the hospital. Feb. 5, 2024

Buckingham Palace announces that Charles has cancer and will receive treatment. Officials don't say what form of cancer the king has. Feb. 7, 2024

Prince Harry arrives in the U.K. from California to visit his father. He departs the next day. Feb. 11, 2024

Charles cheerfully waves to well-wishers after leaving church services near Sandringham, his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis. March 10, 2024

Kensington Palace releases a photo of Kate surrounded by her children to mark Mother’s Day in Britain. The photo, the first official one since she underwent surgery, was retracted hours later by The Associated Press and other news agencies over concerns it had been digitally manipulated. March 11, 2024

Amid speculation about her health sparked by the edited family photo, Kate issues an apology on social media for the “confusion” caused. She says that she “occasionally experiments with editing” like many amateur photographers. March 16, 2024

The Sun newspaper publishes a video reportedly showing a smiling and relaxed Kate shopping with William at a farm shop near their Windsor home. March 22, 2024

In a video address, Kate announces that she's undergoing treatment for cancer, including chemotherapy. She says she is getting stronger every day, but needs to focus on her recovery. April 26, 2024

Buckingham Palace announces that Charles will return to public-facing duties. June 6, 2024

Charles attends commemorations in Normandy marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. June 14, 2024

Kate issues an update on her health, saying that she has “good days and bad days” and is “blown away” by the public’s support. She says that she will attend ceremonies the next day to mark the monarch’s official birthday. June 15, 2024

Kate attends the king's official birthday ceremonies, also known as Trooping the Color, along with William, their three children and other members of the royal family. Crowds cheer when the royals emerge onto a Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a military flyby at the end of the event. July 14, 2024

Kate presents tennis player Carlos Alcaraz with his trophy at Wimbledon in her second public appearance since announcing her diagnosis. Sept. 9, 2024

Kate releases a video message, saying she has finished chemotherapy and reflecting on her "complex, scary and unpredictable" cancer journey. She says she will undertake "a few more public engagements" in the coming months as she recovers. October 2024

Charles and Queen Camilla complete a physically taxing trip to Australia and Samoa. March 27, 2025

Charles was briefly hospitalized for observation after experiencing “temporary side effects’’ related to a scheduled cancer treatment. He waves to well-wishers in central London the following day. Charles cancels planned engagements on the advice of his doctors.

