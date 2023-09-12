Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: What we know about his ‘season-ending’ injury

American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a nerve-racking Achilles tendon injury in his debut with the New York Jets on Monday night, just a few plays into the game. Some commentators, including David Bakhtiari, Rodgers' former Packers teammate, criticized the NFL for its use of artificial turf, which may have contributed to Rodgers injury.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)

Saleh gave his views about Rodgers' Achilles injury during a press conference following the Jets overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, where he stated, "We are concerned about his Achilles. The MRI will likely confirm our initial fears. Please keep him in your thoughts, but the outlook is not promising."

The 39-year-old Rodgers' MRI confirmed that his Achilles is now torn on the fourth play of his Jets career, sources told Adams Chefter. Tuesday to assess the extent of the injury.

Saleh revealed that if Rodgers is unable to play, Zach Wilson, who stepped in as quarterback after Rodgers departure, will assume the starting role for the remainder of the season.

David Bakhtiari expressed frustration on social media, calling for better player safety and highlighting how other leagues prioritize natural grass. Randall Cobb, another former teammate, echoed these concerns and expressed his desire to support Rodger during this challenging time.

Rodgers arrival at the Jets was highly anticipated after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Jets fans had eagerly awaited the debut of the four-time NFL MVP, with hopes that the star quarterback could lead the team to meet their Super Bowl aspirations.

Prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers made a patriotic gesture by running onto the field with an American flag, amidst an enthusiastic home crowd at MetLife Stadium, as the nation commemorated the 9/11 victims and first responders.

However, Rodgers' debut was cut short, as he sustained the Achilles injury just four plays into the game when Bills' defensive end Leonard Floyd tackled him. Rodgers was then taken to the team's medical tent and later taken off the field.

Despite the setback of losing Rodgers, the Jets staged an impressive comeback from a 10-point loss to secure a thrilling victory over the Bills. The highlight of the game was a 65-yard punt return by Jets rookie Xavier Gipson in overtime, which stunned their rival Bills.

Coach Saleh praised the team's efforts, stating, "The way we came together in the second half with a clear purpose, we just lifted ourselves up. The defense repeatedly made crucial stops. It was a gutsy performance, and I'm immensely proud of our players."

The Jets' upcoming game will be against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

