NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes $35 million pay cut to stay at New York Jets

Four-time NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a massive pay cut in a new two-year contract with New York Jets. A source revealed to ESPN that the 39-year-old quarterback has reduced his salary by about $35 million for the next two seasons. Associated Press claimed that according to a person in the know about the deal, Rodgers has signed a two-year, $75 million contract, which is fully guaranteed. The news agency reported that the agreement took place on Wednesday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets talks to reporters after training camp(Getty Images via AFP)

On his previous Green Bay Packers contract, Rodgers was expected to earn around $110 million. This hefty pay cut will now certainly help the franchise in making some financial gains. Rodgers was traded to the Jets from the Packers in April this year.

Aaron Rodgers had previously emphasised on his desire to play more than a season with the New York Jets. “The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal. I am aware of that. Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I am having a blast, so I really do not see this as a one-year-and-done thing,” Rodgers was quoted saying by ESPN.

Aaron Rodgers’ brand new contract will technically keep him at New York Jets till 2027, and the newly agreed deal reportedly comprises no-franchise tag and no-trade clauses. “The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal. I’m aware of that. I think there was an awareness of that. Now, again, anything could happen with my body or the success that we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I don’t really see this as a one-year-and-done thing,” Rodgers said a few hours before the news of his new contract agreement started circulating.

With second-most all-time NFL MVP titles to his name, Aaron Rodgers has been one of the finest quarterbacks. His illustrious NFL career includes- highest touchdown-to-interception ratio all-time (4.52, 475 passing touchdowns to 105 interceptions), two highest single-season passer ratings in NFL history (122.5 in 2011 and 121.5 in 2020). Rodgers also has been able to claim most touchdown passes- 475, in the history of his previous franchise Green Bay Packers.

He won the Super Bowl XLV for Green Bay at the end of the 2010 season. Rodgers had been a part of the Packers for 18 seasons. Out of his 18 seasons at Packers, Rodgers played in 15 of them as a starting quarterback.

