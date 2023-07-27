Home / Sports / Others / Jaylen Brown's savage response amid heavy fan criticism after record-breaking $304m NBA deal with Celtics

Jaylen Brown's savage response amid heavy fan criticism after record-breaking $304m NBA deal with Celtics

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 27, 2023 11:31 AM IST

NBA fans were quick to point out the Celtics wing’s below par performance in recent times following the deal.

NBA star Jaylen Brown secured the richest deal in the history of the competition, having agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension with Boston Celtics. Brown’s agent Jason Glushon confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Brown’s brand new deal, which will reportedly pay him up to $304 million, surpassing the $264 million agreement signed by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball during Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat,(AP)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball during Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat,(AP)

Brown, a two-time All-Star, had a formidable season with the Celtics last time with an average career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Though, the 26-year-old could not could not carry forward his brilliance in the Eastern Conference finals against Miami Heat. In the decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Brown could secure 19 points, with just one of nine 3-point attempts.

. Some social media users even started to talk about the futility of Celtics’ high profile contract agreement with the American basketballer.

While a section of social media emphasised on Jaylen Brown’s poor show, others focused on his lack of dribbling skills.

One Twitter user sarcastically wrote, “They’re paying Jaylen Brown $300 million to dribble like a middle schooler with his left hand.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another NBA fan commented, “He got all this money and he can’t even dribble with his left?”

Many felt that Jayson Tatum deserved “a better contract than Jaylen Brown.”

“Jaylen Brown is between the 20th and 25th best player in the NBA, yet he signed the biggest contract in NBA history. Wild,” read a comment.

Brown, though, remains undeterred with the criticism surrounding the deal. He aims to come back stronger after a disappointing season.

“It's funny motivation is losing in itself. Falling short (gives) all the motivation in the world to get back and be better,” Brown said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “Me in my brain knowing that I can be better than I was last year, even though I was All-NBA second team or whatever the accolades was. I still think you haven't seen me play my best basketball or reach my peak yet.”

Having secured the most expensive deal in the history of the NBA, Jaylen Brown said, “I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street here in Boston. I want to attack the wealth disparity here. I think there’s analytics that supports that stimulating the wealth gap could actually be something that could be better meant for the entire economy.”

“With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about one year investment in community, but … the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about is top five in the US (and) is something that we can all improve on it. It’s unsettling,” Brown said at a press conference.

During his seven-season stint at Boston Celtics, Brown helped his side in reaching Eastern Conference finals on five occasions. He was also instrumental in guiding the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022 where they lost to Golden State Warriors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out