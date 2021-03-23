Home / World News / Abu Dhabi funds invest $150 million in messaging app Telegram
Abu Dhabi funds invest $150 million in messaging app Telegram

Mubadala invested $75 million in 5-year pre-IPO convertible bonds, while Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners invested a further $75 million.
The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration.(Reuters)

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners have invested a combined $150 million in messaging app Telegram, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Mubadala invested $75 million in 5-year pre-IPO convertible bonds, while Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners invested a further $75 million.

