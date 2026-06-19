...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Abu Dhabi tells buyers to load oil shipments inside Hormuz

The UAE state-owned producer said oil from its ports at Das and Zirku islands, located inside the Persian Gulf, has been available for loading since April 27.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 12:06 pm IST
Bloomberg |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has told its customers to resume loading its crude oil from ports within the Persian Gulf, the company said in a notice sent to customers seen by Bloomberg and corroborated by term lifters.

The UAE is working on plans to lessen its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint.(REUTERS)

The United Arab Emirates state-owned producer said oil from its ports at Das and Zirku islands, which are located inside the Persian Gulf, has been available for loading since April 27. Failure to pick up the crude would constitute a breach of buyers’ lifting obligations, it added.

In light of the recent US-Iran deal and “the envisaged uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, we expect that all cargoes will be lifted in accordance with the published loading programs,” it said in its notice to the company’s long-term buyers.

If buyers can’t secure their own tankers, Adnoc would be able to assist with its own or affiliated vessels. The company also cited its general terms and conditions for the sale of crude oil, which states that a buyer shall pay compensation to the seller in the event of a failure to take delivery.

The UAE is working on plans to lessen its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint. It will double its capacity to export crude bypassing the Hormuz by next year by accelerating the construction of a pipeline that runs to the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

 
abu dhabi uae strait of hormuz
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Abu Dhabi tells buyers to load oil shipments inside Hormuz
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.