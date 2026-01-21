Advisory on housing, food soon, says Greenland's PM as US invasion threat looms

Amid mounting global tensions and apprehensions over US President Donald Trump's possible actions over Greenland, its Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, on Tuesday urged citizens and authorities to prepare for a “possible military invasion”. Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen addresses a press conference on January 20, 2026 in Greenland's capital Nuuk. (AFP)

While Nielsen said it’s not likely there will be a military conflict, he said the possibility cannot be ruled out. During a press conference in the capital, Nuuk, Nielsen on Tuesday listed out some of the efforts being made in view of Trump's threats and rising tensions with the US.

What is Greenlandic government doing to manage the situation? Greenlandic PM said the government would set up a task force comprising representatives from key local authorities to help residents prepare for any disruption to daily life.

Also read: After Trump's 500% tariff threat, US Treasury Secretary's message to India on Russian oil purchase

He further said that new guidelines would be issued to the public, including advice for households to store enough food to last at least five days, according to Bloomberg.

Trump's claims on Greenland Trump has repeatedly said that he needs to own Greenland for security reasons. He even posted an AI-generated image of himself planting a US flag on the island on Tuesday. Greenland has a population of about 57,000 people and is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, it has its own government overseeing most aspects of life bar defense and foreign policy. Denmark has in recent days deployed more troops in Greenland to boost Arctic defense.

Also read: India to withdraw diplomats’ families from Bangladesh over security situation

Apprehensions over Trump's military action over Greenland were intensified few weeks ago after the US military invaded Venezuela and captured its President, Nicolas Maduro, as he was accused of crimes such as narcoterrorism.

‘Need to be ready for all scenarios’ Greenland’s finance minister and former prime minister Mute B Egede said the territory was facing growing pressure and needed to be ready for any outcome.

“Greenland is under a lot of pressure,” Egede said, adding, “we need to be ready for all scenarios.”

To boost security, Denmark and seven other NATO countries last week sent a small group of officers to Greenland under Operation Arctic Endurance. Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command is also expected to expand military exercises, possibly making them year-round.

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to impose fresh tariffs from February 1 on the eight NATO allies involved, increasing tensions between the United States and Europe.