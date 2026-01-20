‘Military conflict can’t be ruled out’: Greenland PM urges residents to prepare amid Trump’s takeover threats

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has urged citizens and authorities to prepare for a “possible military invasion” amid mounting concerns over US President Donald Trump's takeover threats. Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the Arctic island must begin preparing for the possibility of a military invasion. (AP)

“It’s not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out,” Jens-Frederik Nielsen said at a press conference in the capital, Nuuk, on Tuesday.

Nielsen said the Greenlandic government would set up a task force made up of representatives from key local authorities to help residents prepare for any disruption to daily life. He added that new guidelines would be issued to the public, including advice for households to store enough food to last at least five days, Bloomberg reported.

Trump has repeatedly said the United States needs to own Greenland for security reasons. Earlier, he shared an AI-generated image of himself planting a US flag on the island.

Greenland, home to about 57,000 people, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but governs most domestic matters on its own. Defence and foreign policy remain under Denmark’s control. In recent days, Denmark has increased its military presence in Greenland to strengthen Arctic defence.

Greenland’s finance minister and former prime minister Mute B. Egede said the territory was facing growing pressure and needed to be ready for any outcome.

“Greenland is under a lot of pressure,” Egede said, adding, “we need to be ready for all scenarios.”

To boost security, Denmark and seven other NATO countries last week sent a small group of officers to Greenland under Operation Arctic Endurance. Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command is also expected to expand military exercises, possibly making them year-round.

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to impose fresh tariffs from February 1 on the eight NATO allies involved, increasing tensions between the United States and Europe.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)