After Trump's 500% tariff threat, US Treasury Secretary's message to India on Russian oil purchase

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said President Donald Trump does need the authority from the Senate to impose 500 per cent tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil. Scott Bessent claimed that India has stopped buying Russian oil after Trump's tariffs. (Reuters)

On India, the Treasury Secretary claimed that New Delhi has stopped buying Russian oil after the Trump administration imposed 25 per cent tariffs.

Bessent was referring to the Russia Sanctions Bill allows the US to impose at least 500 per cent tariff on countries purchasing Russian oil. US President Donald Trump has greenlit the bill earlier this month.

“On the 500% tariff on the buyers of Russian oil, that is a proposal that Senator Graham has in front of the Senate and we will see whether that passes. We don't believe that President Trump needs that authority, that he can do it under IEPA, but that the Senate wants to give him that authority,” Bessent said in an interview.

The White House official blamed Europe for buying Russian oil, even as he said that New Delhi has “stopped buying” Russian oil.