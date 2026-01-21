Donald Trump once again takes credit for India-Pak truce after Operation Sindoor: ‘They were going to go nuclear’

“I ended eight unendable wars in 10 months...Pakistan and India. They were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were going to go nuclear, in my opinion. The Prime Minister of Pakistan was here and he said, President Trump saved 10 million people and maybe much more than that,” he said while addressing the media at White House on Tuesday (US time), to mark the first anniversary of the start of his second term. This was in fact exactly what Trump said a few days ago at an event marking the renaming of US' Southern Boulevard to Donald J Trump Boulevard.

As US President Donald Trump addressed the press at White House on Tuesday, he once again repeated his claim that he prevented a potential war between India and Pakistan in May 2025 as the two countries were engaged in heightened military escalation following Operation Sindoor .

Trump further claimed that he deserved the Nobel Prize for each war. “But I don't say that. I saved millions and millions of people. Don't let anyone tell you that Norway doesn't control the shots, okay? It's in Norway. Norway controls the shots...That's why I have such respect for Maria, doing what she did. She said, I don't deserve the Nobel Prize. He does,” Trump said while referring to Venezuelan politician Maria Machado who recently presented her peace prize medal to Trump, prompting a stern message from the Nobel foundation.

Trump's repeated claims of ending India-Pak war Trump has reiterated the claim several times since May 2025, arguing that US pressure and tariff threats helped resolve tensions between India and Pakistan as the two nuclear-armed neighbours were engaged in a military stand-off. Trump's remarks have coincided with his public pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize, which he did not end up receiving.

India, however, has consistently rejected Trump’s assertions, maintaining that the ceasefire between the two countries was achieved without any third-party mediation.

New Delhi has stated that ceasefire was brokered directly between India and Pakistan following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror bases in Pakistan in response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

According to Indian officials, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart on May 10 and requested to end hostilities. The ceasefire was subsequently agreed upon by both sides.