Afghan authorities impose night curfew to ‘limit Taliban’s movement’

Authorities in Afghanistan imposed a night curfew in 31 of the country's 34 provinces to limit the Taliban's movement and reduce violence. "To curb violence and limit the Taliban movements a night curfew has been imposed in 31 provinces across the country," the interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The curfew will be effective between 10pm and 4am local time, and will not be imposed in Kabul, Panjshir, and Nangarhar, Ahmad Zia Zia, deputy interior ministry spokesman told reporters.

With the withdrawal of US troops, Talibans have re-emerged as a resurgent force in Afghanistan. The militant group now claims to control half of the 400 provinces in the country, a claim that is yet to be verified. US President Joe Biden has set August 31 as the formal date to end the US military mission in Afghanistan, as the US pushes through to disengage from a conflict that started after al Qaeda attacked the United States on September 11, 2001.

A resurgent Taliban is striking back as a lack of regular US air support to Afghan forces since May has caused the government to lose ground to the Taliban. On July 22, the US forces helped Afghan forces to carry out airstrikes to repeal a Taliban offensive, reported AFP. The Taliban warned both US forces and the Afghan government against launching any offensive in the future.

The Afghan forces also carried out airstrikes in Jawzjan province and Lashkar Gah on July 23, the interior ministry said over 30 Taliban fighters were killed and 17 others were injured in the airstrike. The Indian embassy in Afghanistan issued a security advisory for its citizens living there, asking them to avoid non-essential travel and exercise strict vigilance at all times.