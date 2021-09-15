Afghan female football players enter Pakistan after Taliban's return

Fearing persecution under Taliban rule, members of Afghanistan’s women football team arrived in Pakistan along with their families, according to local media reporHinduts on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how many women players and their family members were allowed to enter the neighbouring Pakistan, the country accused of covertly providing support to Islamist fundamentalists.

Pakistan’s information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhary welcomed the members of the Afghan football team, saying the players entered the country via the Torkham border. He further stated that they had a valid Afghanistan’s passport and Pakistani visa, but didn’t elaborate what kind of visas were issued.

“We welcome Afghanistan Women football team they arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan, The players were in possession of valid Afg Passport, pak visa,” tweeted Chaudhary, adding that the Afghans were Nouman Nadeem of Pakistan Football Federation.

Pakistan’s English language daily, The Dawn, reported that the female footballers were issued emergency humanitarian visas after the Taliban’s return to power.

The Islamist hardliners don’t want women to play any sport, especially where they could potentially be exposed. They have also re-established the ‘ministry of propagation of virtue and prevention of vice’ to impose their harsh version of Sharia law that prohibits women from venturing outside their home without a male relative or work alongside other men.

The dreaded ministry was known for installing moral police in the streets of Afghanistan and violators were severely punished. Flogging, stoning and executing the violators in public were the common modes of punishment. A Taliban official said that the hands of thieves would be cut off, while those involved in “illegal intercourse” will be stoned, reported New York Post.

"We just want a peaceful country with Islamic rules and regulations. Peace and Islamic rulings are the only wishes we have," he added.

