Afghan Taliban minister calls for dialogue with Pakistan amid spiralling military tensions between neighbours

Problems affecting relations between neighbours Afghanistan and Pakistan can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Monday.

Kabul considers self-defence against any aggression to be its legitimate and undeniable right, Muttaqi added. (AFP) (Representative Image)

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Instead of seeking "political understanding", Pakistan's powerful military uses only military language in relations with Afghanistan and has carried out aggression in violation of international laws, he said.

Pakistan has turned transit routes, refugees and students into instruments of pressure, and gathered thousands of armed men near the border to challenge stability, Muttaqi added.

Also Read: ‘Afghanistan will defend’: Taliban warns Pakistan of ‘crushing response’ to any strike inside country

Afghanistan neither wants problems with Pakistan to become "a field of mutual accusations and propaganda", nor seeks "new means of prolonging it", he said.

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{{^usCountry}} But Kabul considers self-defence against any aggression to be its legitimate and undeniable right, Muttaqi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Kabul considers self-defence against any aggression to be its legitimate and undeniable right, Muttaqi added. {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan's foreign ministry, military and Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The comments, made at an event in Russia, came at a time when military tensions between the friends-turned-foes have spiralled.

The neighbours have been at odds over militancy, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militants who stage cross-border attacks.

Also Read: 11 kids among 13 killed in fresh strikes by Pakistan, says Afghanistan as tensions renew

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The Taliban government denies the charge and says militancy is Pakistan's internal problem.