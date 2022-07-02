Afghanistan: 8 injured after Grenade attack on religious school

Eight people were injured after unknown elements threw a hand grenade into a religious school in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing local media.

The grenade attack on Usman Zonurain seminary in Rodat district took place early Saturday, and all the injured have been taken to a hospital, Xinhua quoted police spokesman Abdul Basir Zabuli as saying.

The attack came amid a three-day gathering of religious scholars and elders in the capital Kabul which will conclude on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the participants of the jirga, or grand assembly, are expected to announce their decisions on a series of issues including reopening schools for girls from grade 7 to grade 12, the type of government, the national flag and the national anthem.

Several civilians were killed and injured in Nangarhar when a bomb blast took place the previous week. The unidentified attackers used a magnetic mine targeting the vehicle of the head and the target of the blast was the head of the district health department.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region.

The call for recognizing the Taliban comes as no country has yet come forward and the country is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis with over half of the population in need of assistance and eight million more starving.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition are time and again being reminded that respect for women and human rights, the establishment of an inclusive government, and condemnation of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

