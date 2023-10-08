News / World News / Afghanistan: More than 320 people killed in Herat earthquake

Afghanistan: More than 320 people killed in Herat earthquake

ANI |
Oct 08, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Officials in Herat said over 30 people died and more than 600 others have been injured in several earthquakes in the province, reported the Pajhwok Afghan News.

More than 320 people have been killed and hundreds feared wounded in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan, Herat, according to the United Nations.

Afghans stand among destruction after an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan. (AP/File)
Afghans stand among destruction after an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan. (AP/File)

Local officials in Herat said that over 30 people have died and more than 600 others have been injured in several earthquakes in this province, reported the Pajhwok Afghan News.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to officials, twelve villages in Zinda Jan and Ghoryan districts have been completely destroyed.

Earlier, Janan Saiq, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Disaster Management, said that at least 15 people in three villages of the "Zinda Jan" district of Herat died in today's earthquake and nearly 40 others were injured, reported Tolo News.

The spokesman of the ministry said in a video that some houses in Farah and Badghis provinces were also partially destroyed.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), six earthquakes occurred in western Afghanistan the largest one was at a magnitude of 6.3.

Based on the information from (USGS), the latest earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 occurred at a depth of 7.7 km in the "Zinda Jan district of Herat."

The quake also was felt in the nearby provinces of Farah and Badghis, according to local media reports.

Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, situated near the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

A powerful earthquake struck the mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan in June 2022 killing over 1000 people and injuring approximately 1500, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out