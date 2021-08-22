Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Afghanistan vulnerable to hunger, illness after Taliban takeover: WHO raises alarm
world news

Afghanistan vulnerable to hunger, illness after Taliban takeover: WHO raises alarm

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, has also called for "continuous support" to ensure necessary humanitarian assistance in the country and expressed its concern regarding the "prevailing humanitarian needs within Afghanistan".
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, are seen after they were detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey late August 21, 2021. (Murad Sezer / REUTERS)

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has triggered a series of humanitarian crises across the country, not the least of which is a worsening healthcare situation. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday issued a statement raising an alarm over the healthcare situation in Afghanistan, where conflict had left countless people vulnerable to hunger and illnesses. According to the public health body's estimates, around half of Afghanistan's population, which includes more than four million women and nearly 10 million children, are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Also Read | Haunted by Syrian war, Europe seeks to avoid influx of migrants from Afghanistan

According to reports, the UN agency's spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said in a statement that the current drought in Afghanistan is expected to worsen an already dire situation. "Continuity of health services must continue without interruption across the country, with a focus on ensuring women have access to female health workers," said the WHO spokesperson. "Most major health facilities are functional. And this is based on provincial-level field monitoring. Health workers have been called to return to or to remain at their posts, including female health staff."

Notably, the United Kingdom has said that it will administer vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to Afghan refugees coming to the country on fleeing the Taliban. England, Scotland, and Wales are also accessing emergency funds for providing housing and support to the arriving Afghans, reports said, adding that so far the UK has decided to double its amount of humanitarian aid in the region. The country is also looking to resettle around 20,000 vulnerable Afghans under a new resettlement programme.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | 7,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14, says Pentagon

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, has also called for "continuous support" to ensure necessary humanitarian assistance in the country and expressed its concern regarding the "prevailing humanitarian needs within Afghanistan". In a statement issued on Friday, the UN agency said the situation on the ground across the country remains extremely fluid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan world health organization taliban taliban regime united nations hunger conflict in afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Everything has collapsed': Afghan women students see no future in Afghanistan

Biden to discuss Afghan issue with G7 leaders

'Better' face masks can mitigate spread of Covid-19 indoors: Study

Boris Johnson convenes G7 meeting, says ‘vital to support Afghan people’
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP