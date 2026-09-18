‘Afghanistan will defend’: Taliban warns Pakistan of ‘crushing response’ to any strike inside country

The Taliban has come down heavily on Pakistan over accusations that Afghan territory is being used by militant groups to launch attacks across the border, warning Islamabad against carrying out military operations inside Afghanistan.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. (AFP/FILE)

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In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan would defend its sovereignty if Pakistan carried out strikes inside the country.

“If Pakistan invokes Article 51 to violate the sanctity of Afghan territory, Afghanistan has the right to defend its country, and we will do so,” he said as quoted by the publication, warning of a “crushing response” to any violation of Afghan sovereignty.

Taliban rejects Pakistan’s allegations

Mujahid rejected Islamabad’s accusations that Afghan territory is being used to recruit, train and arm militants who subsequently carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

His remarks came in response to allegations made in an earlier Al Arabiya English interview with the spokesperson for the Pakistani army, who said Afghan territory was being used for such activities.

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{{^usCountry}} Mujahid rejected the claims, saying Kabul does not allow the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, to operate from Afghan territory and does not support armed groups targeting other countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mujahid rejected the claims, saying Kabul does not allow the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, to operate from Afghan territory and does not support armed groups targeting other countries. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said Pakistan should address its security challenges internally rather than blame Afghanistan, arguing that unrest involving the TTP and Baloch groups predates the Taliban’s return to power.

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Calls for dialogue

Despite the tensions between the two countries, Mujahid said Afghanistan wants dialogue with Pakistan.

He called for stronger mechanisms for intelligence-sharing and cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad.

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Mujahid also welcomed a larger Saudi role in mediating between the two countries, saying the Kingdom is a friend of both Afghanistan and Pakistan and can play a “positive role” in resolving their differences.

Pak-Afghan tensions

Earlier in June, at least 13 people were killed and 14 others were wounded in airstrikes by Pakistan, said Afghanistan. According to Taliban chief spokesperson, the airstrikes targeted Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces in Aghanistan, reported news agency Associated Press.

Among those who were killed in the strikes were 11 children, one woman and one elderly man.

The strikes came a day after suspected Pakistani Taliban militants attacked a security post in the Hasan Khel area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghanistan border.

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The assault triggered a fierce gunbattle that left six Federal Constabulary personnel dead and several others injured, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry.

According to local authorities, security forces killed eight of the attackers and also managed to thwart an attempt to overrun the checkpoint.

Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi also attended funeral prayers for the dead personnel in Peshawar, the AP report said.

(With inputs from AP)